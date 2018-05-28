Bobby Carew wins Hospice of MV Memorial 5K

1 of 9

At the start of the Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard 25th Annual Oak Bluffs Memorial Road Race on Sunday morning, any semblance of Saturday’s beautiful, balmy weather was gone. Instead, 329 runners ran the 5K East Chop course under gray skies, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees and a raw, gusty wind greeting them in the face at the finish line in front of the Summercamp Hotel on Lake Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

Teenagers showed the way, claiming six of the top ten overall positions. Bobby Carew, 15, of Milton was first to the finish line, clocking in at 17:00.7, a half-minute ahead of Falmouth’s Caleb Gartner (17:30). Jake McCauley of Stamford, Conn. was third (17:45), followed by Dylan Lynch of East Taunton (18:17.1). The fastest Vineyard runner was 13-year old Jack Lionette of Chilmark, who placed fifth, crossing the line in 18:19.4. Henry Gartner of Falmouth was sixth (18.26.8); Keely Bowyer of Charlestown, seventh (18:44.9); Ryan Sawyer of Edgartown, eighth (19:04.5); Chris Cajolet of Vineyard Haven, ninth (19:43.5); and Alec Carew of Milton, tenth (19:46.6).

Rounding out the top 20 on the men’s side were: 11. Jose Calderon, Dorchester, (20:03.3); 11. Pat Breen, Cork, Ireland, (20:03.3); 13. Jared Taje, Taunton; (20:12.1); 14. Ryan Bushey, Oak Bluffs, (20:25.8); 14. Zachary Utz, Vineyard Haven, (20:25.8); 16. Igor Iwanski, no hometown listed, (20:29); 17. Nicholas Purday, Houston, Texas, (20:35.7); 18. Valeri Makovik, Forest Hills, (20:49); 19. Finn McNally, Clinton, (21:13.7); 20. Scott Lundin, West Newton, (21:23.6).

The women’s winner was Grace Chang of New York City, who placed 17th overall with a time of 20:29.1). Ms. Chang also won in 2011 and 2013. Chloe Smith, the defending women’s champ, was 19th overall (20:45.5).

Positions 3-20 in the women’s division: 3. Alison Kreideweis, Woodcliff, N.J., (22:11.4); 4. Michele Cooper, Denver, Co., (22:11.8); 5. Marion Roundtree, Edgartown, (23:07.1): 6. Karla Alfaro, New York City, (23:31.8); 7. Eliska Surycrova, Vineyard Haven, (23:38.1); 8. Gail Favreau, Charlestown, (24:00.5); 9. Jessica Noone, Weymouth, (24:05.4); 10. Isabella Lagan, no hometown listed, (24:07.4); 11. Lillian Stephenson, Cornwall, N.Y., (24:13.9); 12. Prudence Levy, Edgartown, (24:22); 13. Brighton House, no hometown listed, (24:25); 14. Madison Hughes, Stamford, Conn. (24:39.8); 15. Madison Aitken, Beverly, (25:09.6); 16. Mianon Valeriano, Charlotte, N.C., (25:36.7); 17. Heather Quinn, Chilmark, (25:46.3); 18. Caroline Kvaal, Lexington, (26:10.9); 19. Sarah Davis, New York City, (26:13.5); 20. Kate Hipwell, New York City, (26:22.3).

For complete results, visit www.coolrunning.com