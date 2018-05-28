A memorial celebration gathering for Helen Viera Gelotte, who died on April 15, 2018 (her obituary appeared in The MV Times on April 26), will be held at the Oak Bluffs Sailing Camp Park, Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs, on Sunday, June 10, from 1 pm to 3 pm. The event will be informal, and open to any who knew Helen or her family, to come by at any time during the gathering. A few words of remembrance will be offered by her immediate family at some point. Light refreshments will be served, and photos and other remembrances of Helen will be displayed.