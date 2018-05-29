Academic honors

Graduation

Sadie Dix of Chilmark, magna cum laude, from the University of Rochester.

Alena R. Grady of Edgartown, with high honors, from Cape Cod Community College.

Kamila Furtado of Oak Bluffs, with honors, from Cape Cod Community College. She was also inducted into the honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.

Sarah Elizabeth Sylvia of Vineyard Haven, from Cape Cod Community College.

Sara L. Fauteux of Vineyard Haven, from Cape Cod Community College.

Jackson McBride of West Tisbury, from the University of Vermont.

Nathaniel Schneider of Vineyard Haven, from the University of Vermont.

Dean’s list

Constance Chandler of Edgartown, at Northeastern University.

Brooke Lundgren of Edgartown, at Northeastern University.

Molly Wallace of Oak Bluffs, at Northeastern University.