Aquinnah: MV United Travel Soccer

The MV United Travel Soccer team brought some extremely talented soccer players to the Bridgewater Memorial Day Tournament this weekend. On Saturday, the temperature hit 95° on the field, and the kids played with enthusiasm and heart, never dropping their energy despite the heat. On Sunday, temperatures were in the 50s and it rained. Again, the kids kept their performance up. Congratulations to the Vineyard boys U12s, who won all four of their games and were champions in their age group.

At the library this week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday, June 2, at 10:30 am. Also, on Thursday, at 4 pm the Sign Language Practice Circle meets. Those who want to sharpen their skills are encouraged to join in. All are welcome, and the circle is free of charge. This Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm is Kids’ Craft. It will be a fun, easy activity: Make lilacs by stamping with corks. The Afterschool Club meets on Tuesday at 4 pm.

Community dance classes at the Yard are back! Today David Brick finishes up his series of classes titled, “You Are Not Me — Difference as Resource for Dancing and Making.” The class runs from 9 to 10:30 am. Tomorrow, Friday, June 1, Holly Jones will teach a jazz class from 9 to 10:30 am. And on Saturday, June 2, Christina Montoya, who just returned from Cuba, will teach “Salsa Suelta Cubana” from 10:30 am to 12 pm. For more information, visit dancetheyard.org/adult-classes.

Kara Taylor Gallery is now open Friday to Sunday, from 11 am to 5 pm. Currently the gallery is featuring a mix of new work and other paintings from the past couple of years. She will host a reception on Sunday, June 24, from 5 to 8 pm (I know that sounds like a long way away, but it’s not).

Mark your calendars: The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series returns to the Island this summer, bringing to Chilmark some of the country’s most acclaimed authors. Some authors to note: Porochista Khakpour discussing “Sick” on Thursday, July 26. It’s a memoir of the author’s struggle with late-stage Lyme disease. Nafissa Thompson-Spires will discuss “Heads of the Colored People” on Sunday, July 29. Thompson-Spires’ debut short story collection takes on the pressure of being “the only one” with humor, provocation, and deep reflection. And sometime Aquinnah resident Michael Pollan will talk on “How to Change Your Mind” on Sunday, August 19. The famed food and culture author investigates the revolution taking place around psychedelic drugs and what they reveal about the human mind.

For program details, go to mvbookfestival.com/authorseries.

There were so many Aquinnah summer folks here this weekend, opening their homes and coming together to celebrate the start of the season. It was nice to see the familiar faces of the people who come “home” every summer.

Happy birthday to Annemarie Ralph, who celebrates on Friday, to Emily Vanderhoop, who celebrates on Monday, and to George Baird, who celebrates on Tuesday. That seems like a lot of Gemini energy in one small town.