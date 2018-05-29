Archaeology I.D. Day at the library

The West Tisbury library hosts an Archaeology I.D. Day on Saturday, June 16, from 1 to 4 pm. Bring any artifacts you may have discovered for expert identification and discussion. The archaeologists present will answer any questions about the archaeology of Martha’s Vineyard and about New England in general. There will also be informative displays for viewing. On hand for the event will be archaeologists Jim Richardson, Dick Burt, James Tuck, Jill Bouck, Duncan Caldwell, and Bill Moody, as well as paleontologist Fred Hotchkiss. The event is free and open to the public.

Call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org for more information.