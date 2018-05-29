Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Blooming Bids for Kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands (BBBS) hosts Blooming Bids for Kids at the Field Gallery in West Tisbury on Friday, June 22, from 5 to 7 pm. The evening is put together with help from the Island’s landscaping, gardening, and artistic communities, who present visually appealing and creative planters, floral arrangements, landscape offers, and more, with a live and silent auction to benefit the kids that BBBS serves on Island.

This year, according to the organization’s press release, a portion of the event’s speaking program will celebrate their alumni Little Brother, Jake Baird, and his eight-year match with his Big Brother, Bill Jacob.

“Our program’s fundamental belief is helping children to reach their full potential.” said Connie Alexander, chair of the BBBS M.V. Advisory Board. “When that potential is cut short, through sudden tragedy, it affects every part of our community. When the board learned of Jake’s passing, we knew we had to do something to celebrate, and honor, his time in our program. With our garden theme, and Jake’s summer job at Vineyard Gardens, it seemed like a natural fit. It is our hope that this night helps to keep Jake’s memory with us and allows BBBS to make other matches as successful as Jake and Bill’s.”

The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and over 40 garden-themed silent auction items. In addition, a small live auction will include several high-end items such as a four-day/three-night stay at the awardwinning Canyon Ranch Resort in either Lenox or Tucson. And, new this year, a private book discussion for you and six of your friends hosted by Pulitzer prizewinning author Geraldine Brooks and Emily Coulter of Morrice Florist. Delve into the book “Caleb’s Crossing” while enjoying light fare from Truly Scrumptious and walk home with a floral creation reflective of the novel’s setting.

Bill Jacob, Jake’s Big Brother, will be featured during the speaking portion of the evening to celebrate the memory of Jake and their eight years together in the BBBS program.

Blooming Bids for Kids is limited to 100 guests, and BBBS does expect this to sell out. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged; they start at $50, and may be purchased online at bbbsmb.org/blooming-bids-registration-form/ or by calling Mary Oftring at 617-956-0219.