Bridge Results

At the May 21, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play. First place in the north-south direction went to Caroline Baum and Barbara Alleyne, followed by Barbara Silk and John O’Keefe in second, and Warren Morse and Gail Farrish in third. In the east-west direction, Barbara Besse and Wink Winkelman finished first, followed by Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in second, and Margaret Hanneman and Sharon Pearson in third.

At the May 22, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, eight pairs competed. First place went to Michel Riel and David Donald, followed by Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in second, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in third place. At the May 15 game, 10 pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Mollie Whalen and Barbara Silk in second, Dan and Nancy Cabot in third, and Warren Morse and Gail Farrish in fourth.

At the May 24, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, four pairs competed. Tied for first place, winning two matches each, were Barbara Silk and Bea Phear, Dave Donald and Rich Colter, and Roberta Boltin and Justin Cassidy.