So-so weekend weather seems to be improving, but it was nice to see folks enjoying dinner behind both fish stores on Monday evening. Be sure to note we have new parking signs across from the fish stores in Menemsha: 30-minute parking is in effect noon to 9 pm daily. Congratulations to Peter and Ronni Simon on the marriage of their son Willie to Toni Anne Murray. Big thanks to Hellie Neumann and Alison Ostreicher for the major Lucy Vincent Beach parking area trash cleanup. It is certainly gross that visitors just leave their dog-poop bags and other trash on top and around the dumpster. Really, folks, what would it cost to have trash pick up at the beach, or at least a trash cam to start fining people who leave their trash behind, expecting someone else to clean up after them?

A committee to explore options for the use of town land at Peaked Hill Pastures, affordable housing in particular is looking for residents to serve. The committee will have four months to complete their report to the selectmen. This will involve public meetings, public hearings, research, and possibly weekly meetings. Please contact the townadministrator@chilmarkma.gov to express your interest.

You can purchase beach stickers and walk-on passes from June 1 online at chilmarkbeach.cityhallsystems.com, or in person from 9 am to noon daily at Town Hall. You do not need a car sticker at Squibnocket during June. Shellfish permits are available during the summer at the beach sticker office. Info on the dump, hazardous and medical waste, compost, and more is available at bit.ly/LDOpage. Please note you must purchase a dump sticker, which allows you to use dumps in Chilmark, West Tisbury, Aquinnah, and Edgartown. See mvrefusedistrict.com for fees and disposal hours.

Chilmark Chocolates opens June 1 for the summer. Besides everything now open, the Beach Plum Inn is again offering Breakfast with a View from 8 to 10:30 am daily, 508-645-9454.

Herbalist Holly Bellebuono and Chef Jan Buhrman join forces to offer “Bring Spring to the Table” on Saturday, June 2, from 9 am to 1:30 pm. The event includes a farm tour, cheese board, herbal workshop, cooking class, and complete delicious lunch featuring green salad with herbal dressing, eggs, salsa, soup, herbal tea, herbal goodies, and dessert. Learn more and register at hollybellebuono.com.

Kara Taylor is back from five months in South Africa. The work created there will be shown in Cape Town at Eclectic Contemporary art gallery in November. Her 24 South Road gallery is now open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm, featuring a mix of new work and paintings from the past couple of years. If you’re interested in an appointment, call 508-332-8171. Don’t forget the amazing sculptures in the meadow by Eben Armer.

Farm tours have started up again at the Grey Barn on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 am. Also check out their cheese tastings on Fridays at 1:30 pm and Saturdays at 5:30 pm, other experiences, and their farm store, open 7 am to 5 pm, at thegreybarnandfarm.com.

Mermaid Farm and Dairy has a fully stocked farm stand with starter plants, milk, cheeses, lassis, yogurt, honey, meats, and more. Stop by 9 Middle Road. Call 508-645-3492 for questions.

The Barnyard Saints, Walker T. Roman and Danielle Mulcahy, are artists-in-residence this summer at Native Earth Teaching Farm, but you’ll also be able to find them at the Chilmark Flea. You can stop by Native Earth Teaching Farm for the self-serve plant sale of organically grown tomato plants, vegetable seedlings, and herbs. Learn more about their upcoming summer programs, which begin on June 22, at nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

North Tabor Farm is selling veggie starter plants, asparagus, eggs, and flowers at their farm stand off North Road. For questions, call 508-645-3311.

Windemere is holding a Live and Silent Auction to benefit their recreation department, on Friday, June 1, from 6 to 8 pm at the Grange Hall. Free admission includes light fare, wine, and sweets.

The 26th annual Cross-Island Hike on Saturday, June 2, begins at Menemsha Beach at 8:15 am, and will end 17 miles and 7 hours later at Blackwater Pond Reservation. This is a rain-or-shine event; for more info call 508-627-7141.

Check out dance classes at the Yard; community classes from 9 to 10:30 am, Monday to Friday, and ballet and social dance on Saturdays from 10:30 am to noon when there are no performances. Head to the Heaven on Earth Dance Hall Friday, June 1, from 7 to 10 pm with DJ Christopher. On Thursday, June 7, and Saturday, June 9, at 7 pm, see the Schonberg Fellows Joanna Katz, Molly Lieber, Eleanor Smith, and Anna Sperber presenting their new work. To see what else is going on, get tickets or learn about kids dance camp, go to dancetheyard.org or call 508-645-9662.

This month’s Neighborhood Convention takes place at the Chilmark Community Church on Tuesday, June 5, at 11 am with the Rev. Charlotte Wright on the Yard. Bring your lunch; beverages and dessert provided.

You can register online to join the Chilmark Community Center for the 2018 season. They’ll be offering sailing, drama, and taking 3-year-olds in the playschool program. Check out chilmarkcommunitycenter.org/join-the-ccc-2 to learn more.

Support the Chilmark town affairs council when you shop on Amazon by going to this link to connect: bit.ly/ChilmarkTownAffairsBenefit.

Tuesday Pizza Nights continue at the Chilmark Community Church from 6 to 7 pm; enjoy free food, conversation, and community. All are welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

Come to the Chilmark library on Wednesday, May 30, at 5 pm hear local writer and historian Thomas Dresser talk about his latest Vineyard history book, “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard.” On Wednesday, June 6, join Kathleen Samways from Island Health Care for a hands-on presentation on assistive technology devices being offered for free for people with hearing, vision, and physical challenges from the state of Massachusetts and Easter Seals, from 5 to 6:30 pm.Take time to see Cody Jephcote’s exhibit of mixed-media collages, constructions, and paintings, up though the end of the month. Stories with Rizwan are Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org.

Have a great week.