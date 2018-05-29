First Congregational Church hosts spring concert

The choir of the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury offers a spring concert, “Lo, the Winter Is Past,” on Sunday, June 3, at 3 pm. This concert of choral music and vocal solos celebrates the season with works of contemporary American composers. Featured will be Daniel Pinkham’s “Wedding Cantata,” a beautiful four-movement work which takes its texts from the Song of Solomon. Other works include settings of poems of Langston Hughes by Ricky Ian Gordon, John Musto, and Susan LaBarr, as well as works of composers ranging from Samuel Barber, Lee Hoiby, and Emma Lou Diemer to Freddie Hubbard and Richard Rodgers. The music ranges from the joyful welcome of spring to more contemplative and even somber reflections that the season of rebirth inspires. The concert is under the direction of William Peek, with piano accompaniment by Griffin MacMahon. A donation of $15 is suggested; students are welcome for no charge. A reception will follow the concert.