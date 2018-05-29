Oak Bluffs: High school reunion is coming up

A mixed-weather Memorial Day weekend took place, where celebrations managed to happen in between the days of almost 90° weather on Saturday, with a huge temperature drop to around 44° on Sunday. Thank you to those who honored our veterans with participating and observing the March for Heroes on Saturday and the parade on Monday, Memorial Day. But please don’t cease respecting and thanking our veterans when you meet them.

Back in the day, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury each had their own high school. Separate Island schools ended with the establishment of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Now the Tisbury class of ’53 is holding its 65th reunion on June 7 at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs. Sarah Goodale Shepard has managed to locate a few classmates, and we plan to meet at noon at the Barn and have lunch and a fun time. Any Tisbury class of ’53 graduates are welcome to join us. You may call me to let me know if you plan to attend.

Our beloved Oak Bluffs postmaster, Paul Leonard, is retiring on June 1 after 25 years of faithful service. At 3 pm on that day, in David Healey Square, sometimes called Post Office Square, you are invited to join him and his many admirers to give him a certificate of appreciation from the selectmen and town members. Paul was always willing to help everyone, and we shall miss him every time we go into the Post Office.

Just a reminder the Electronic Disposal Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 2, from 9 am to 2 pm, at the campus of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

“Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard” is the title of the newest book by author Tom Dresser. It is a history of the whaling industry as it affected the Island. Not only was the Vineyard home of dozens of whaling captains and crew but was the center of whaling activity, and because of whaling, the Vineyard changed dramatically. Tom will speak about his new book at our Oak Bluffs library on Friday, June 8, at 4 pm. All are welcome.

The Neighborhood Convention will meet Tuesday, June 5, at 11 am at the Chilmark Community Church. The program will be given by the Yard, and they will come directly to the church. All are welcome; please bring your lunch, and beverages and desserts will be provided by the host church.

School is winding down for the season, but not slowly, as there seems to be many activities planned for these next few weeks, especially for eighth graders who are soon to graduate. On Friday, June 1, at the eighth grade community meeting at 8:30, the class bids farewell to the Oak Bluffs School. Please come to support your child’s participation at the meeting, which usually lasts around 30 minutes.

Sunday, June 2, eighth graders check in for the Philly trip at the Vineyard Haven SSA, and they will return on Friday, June 8, at 7 pm.

On Tuesday, June 12, at 8:45 am there will be a Recognition Ceremony where each eighth grade student will be honored and recognized. All family members should attend. This is a very special ceremony where each student will be honored, and awards will be given. And on Tuesday, June 12, at 5:30 pm, eighth grade students must check in at the rectory by the Tabernacle to prepare for the graduation ceremony that begins at 6 pm. A heads-up that the last day of school for students is Friday, June 22, with a noon dismissal.

Our town library provides wonderful services for us all, but if you are ill, have a disability or an impairment, are recovering from surgery, or have recently given birth, getting to the library may not be possible but the library can come to you. A library staff member or volunteer delivers the library materials to you, or helps in selecting materials. For more info about this “At Home” service, or to sign up, call the outreach coordinator at 508-693-9433.

We send birthday smiles to Jamie Reily and Erika Cournoyer on June 1, Mia Rebello on the 2nd, Bert Combra on June 4, Laura Hayden and my sister Ann Hearn on June 5, Hilda Mitchel and Jennifer Robinson on the 6th, and Rory Moreis on the 7th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.