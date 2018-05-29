Rise dancers take the stage at the PAC

Rise Vineyard Performing Arts’ 11th annual recital, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” takes the stage at the Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 2, at 6 pm, and Sunday, June 3, at 2 pm.

The year-end performance highlights the accomplishments of the school’s students, ages 3-18, in the genres of ballet, tap, acrobatics, contemporary, hip-hop, and jazz. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” includes musical selections that celebrate the physical and emotional places we may experience on life’s journey. The nostalgic show will be fun for the whole family.

Tickets are available at the door: $20 adults, $15 students, and $10 children 5 and under. For more information, call Rise at 508-693-2262.