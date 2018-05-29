Tisbury: Fish stories and celebrations

Heard on Main Street: It’s never too late to have a happy childhood. Just remember that the second one is up to you and no one else.

Tomorrow evening, you can indulge in an evening of Island fishing stories led by Janet Messineo, with David Tilton, Karen Kukolich, and others. “Fish Tales” begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, June 1, at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Tickets at $30 benefit the playhouse. More at 508-696-6300.

The Tisbury Senior Center celebrates 27 years with an Open House on Sunday, June 3, from 2 to 4 pm. All are invited to enjoy live music by Serendipity and tasty refreshments. More at 508-696-4205.

Celebrate spring! The doors of the West Tisbury Church open at 2:30 pm for the spring concert “For Lo, the Winter Is Past” on Sunday, June 3, at 3 pm. The choir and soloists, led by director William Peek and accompanied by Griffin McMahon on piano, will perform contemporary American music celebrating spring, featuring works by Gordon, Diemer, Wilder, Rodgers, and others. Donation is $15, and students are free; with a reception following. Proceeds benefit the church.

I’ve heard complaints now that the foreign policy discussions at the Vineyard Haven library have ended. Many people are saying that they already miss the intelligent conversations on a variety of interesting topics.

Every year the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank offers a daylong hike on the Island via the network of trails on conservation lands and public properties. On Saturday, June 2, the hike is 17.2 miles, and begins at 8:15 am, going from Menemsha Beach to the Blackwater Pond Reservation. See the Land Bank website for the map and more. Also there is a guided hike across Felix Neck Sanctuary on Saturday, June 2, from 10 to 11 am. More at 508-627-4850. I don’t have to tell you to dress appropriately.

The Electronics Disposal Day is now scheduled for Saturday, June 2, from 9 am to 2 pm at M.V. Community Services. They will take anything from microwaves to washing machines or vacuum cleaners. Cost depends on the item. It benefits the Island and Community Services.

It’s spring, so it’s time for a new book, “Whaling on Martha’s Vineyard.” Tom Dresser’s new book covers the history of Vineyard whaling, from the captains and crew to the history of the ships that sailed the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic oceans. He’s looked at mutinies, shipwrecks, and a host of nautical situations in the whaling industry. He will be at the Bunch of Grapes on Wednesday, June 6, at 7 pm. If you miss him there, you can go to the Tisbury Senior Center on Friday, June 8, at 2 pm. This is an opportunity for questions and book signings.

I did like those few days of warm sunshine, so I am definitely ready for summer. I do promise not to complain when it gets really hot. At least not anytime soon.

The Neighborhood Convention will meet Tuesday, June 5, at 11 am at the Chilmark Church. You should bring a sack lunch. The Yard will come to the church.

Experts and officials from around the state gather on in Edgartown for a one-day conference to share information on local conservation at the Harbor View Hotel. The event on Wednesday, June 6, is free, but you should register online for the third Biennial M.V. Coastal Conference.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Megan Buchanan and Leslie Digby Rizza on Friday. Sunday belongs to Myra Stark, Fred LaPiana, and Laura Mulcahey Mayhew. Laura will be enjoying an ice cream social for her birthday. Wish the best on Monday to Josh Kochin. Parties on Tuesday will celebrate Margie Meltzer and Sarah Owens.

Heard on Main Street: House cleaning? Get rid of anything that isn’t useful, beautiful, or joyful.