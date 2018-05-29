Vineyard boys tennis blanks Barnstable

1 of 6

The MVRHS boys tennis team started off a four-match homestand with a 5-0 Memorial Day win over Division 1 Barnstable, Monday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs.

First singles Max Potter outlasted Trevor Blaze 3-6, 6-4, 10-2, in a third-set tie-breaker. His teammate Chris Ferry rolled past Kyler Medeiros 6-0, 6-1, at second singles, and Eric Reubens downed Mike Rodelakis at third singles, 6-2, 6-2.

First doubles pair Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau made short work of Dan Black and Jonny Colon in a 6-0, 6-1 win, while Vineyard co-captains David Krauthamer and Garrett Zeilinger took the second doubles match over Drew Gauthier and Aiden Kane 6-3, 6-1.

Vineyard substitutes Harold Lawry V and Wyatt Belisle also got to show their stuff in singles exhibition matches.

The Vineyarders (10-2 overall, 6-0 Eastern Athletic Conference) host Cardinal Spellman on Tuesday, league rival Bishop Stang on Wednesday, and close out the regular season at home to Sandwich on May 31. All matches start at 3 pm.