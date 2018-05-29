Vineyard Montessori School announces new preschool teacher

Vineyard Montessori School (VMS), an independent, nonprofit school serving children pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, is pleased to announce that Caroline Pecker has been hired as a new assistant teacher in the Children’s House, for students ages 3-5.

A resident of Oak Bluffs, Caroline is a certified Montessori master teacher who most recently worked as a head Montessori teacher and lead kindergarten teacher at Raritan Valley Montessori Academy in Bridgewater, N.J. She also held the position of art and drama teacher at Raritan Valley, and at Cherry Blossom Montessori School. Caroline holds a B.A. degree in art history and in psychology from Rutgers University.

“We are pleased to have Caroline join the VMS staff,” said Deborah Jernegan, head of school at VMS. “Her extensive experience in Montessori classrooms and her passion for the Montessori approach ensures that our students will be supported and flourish in our exemplary learning environment.”

For more information, visit vineyardmontessori.com or find us on Facebook @ Vineyard Montessori.