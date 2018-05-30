Appreciative of pampering

To the Editor:

Recently, as educators across our nation celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week, staff and teachers of the Tisbury School were pampered by our PTO, students, families, and local businesses. Each day we were surprised by flowers, thoughtful notes, or sweet treats. The delightful luncheon and our “zen moments” were loved by all!

Everyone at the Tisbury School would like to offer our sincere gratitude to our amazing PTO and Tisbury School community for their continued support.

Sean DeBettencourt, Ashley Tarter, Natalie Krauthamer, Rita Jeffers, Alice Robinson

On behalf of the Tisbury School staff