Boys tennis wins pair over Cardinal Spellman

The MVRHS Boys tennis team played two home matches against Cardinal Spellman High School on Tuesday, sweeping the Cardinals 5-0, 5-0. The individual matches in each contest were played as eight game pro-sets. The Vineyarders are now 12-2 on the year and 5-0 in Eastern Athletic Conference play. The last league match is May 30 at home to Bishop Stang.

Playing first singles, Vineyarder Max Potter defeated Sam Ferro, 8-1, 8-0. Chris Ferry won both matches over Spellman’s Sean Crimmins, 8-0, 8-1 and Eric Reubens was victorious over Tim Pozerski, 8-0, 8-0 in third singles.

Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau won at first doubles, 8-0, 8-0, over Tyler Bobbin and Brendan Wyllie. The second doubles tandem of co-captains David Krauthamer and Garrett Zeilinger beat Alfred Grzybinski and Mark Anastasi 8-0 in the first match, with Vineyarders Harold Lawry V and Wyatt Belisle taking the second pro-set, 8-1, over Jeamal Desgrottes and Diego Gonzalez-Tellez.