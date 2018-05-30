Court Report: May 10, 2018 – May 25, 2018

May 10, 2018

Ricardo O. Andrade, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/6/75, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

May 21, 2018

Joseph V. Cormier, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/27/65, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Tiago F. Mendes, Edgartown; DOB 8/1/83, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

May 24, 2018

Arthur Asdikian, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/28/77, leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Richard A. Campbell, Hyannis; DOB 5/1/76, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Toni L. Cook, Edgartown; DOB 9/30/65, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Jeanever Lavasta, West Tisbury; DOB 6/18/69, larceny from a building: continued without finding for two years, must pay $50 VW and have counseling; larceny over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth in consideration of the plea in count 1; two counts of possession of class C drug (clonazepam): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Steven A. Roderick, Bourne; DOB 2/16/00, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

May 25, 2018

Brett Geddis, Edgartown; DOB 9/6/90; larceny under $1,200: guilty — one year in the house of correction suspended, probation for 18 months and must pay restitution to be determined and $50 VW; larceny from person: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of class C drug (diazepam): dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession of class E drug (alprazolam): guilty, probation for 18 months.