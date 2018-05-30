Edgartown man arrested after police pursuit

An Edgartown man was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police after an off-Island chase Tuesday evening on I-95 north of Boston.

Steven Chaffee, 39, was arrested by State Police at about 6 pm after crashing the car he was in in Georgetown, according to a press release. Chaffee allegedly attempted to flee from the scene on foot, but was apprehended by a State Police dog.

The pursuit was initiated by Stoneham police, and State Police became involved as Chaffee continued northbound in the Lynnfield area, the release states. He was driving a stolen 2015 Dodge Journey SUV.

State troopers deployed what are known as Stop Sticks in an attempt to stop the SUV, “to end the threat the fleeing suspect posed to other motorists,” police said. Chaffee lost control of the SUV, went across the median, and crashed into a vehicle on the southbound side of the highway.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Chaffee was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, where he was treated for injuries sustained during his arrest, the release states.

The only charge listed in the release is failure to stop for police, but police do intend to pursue other charges against Chaffee.