Jeffrey Scott Leland, 56, of Vineyard Haven, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, May 27, 2018, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen (McLaughlin) Leland; his daughters, Megan S. Giordano and Emma Leland; his granddaughter, Demi Giordano; his father, Leslie H. Leland, and stepmother, Sue Leland; his mother, Donna R. (Whiting) Tankard, and stepfather, Robert Tankard; his brothers, Greg and Wayne Leland; and his sisters, Rachel Diaz and Nicole Croak.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.