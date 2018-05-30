Mackenzie Condon qualifies for Nationals in 400m hurdles

The MVRHS track and field teams traveled to Ipswich High School on Saturday for the Eastern Massachusetts Division 4 meet, with two Vineyarders having record days in the blistering heat.

Junior Mackenzie Condon won the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:03.47, qualifying for both the All-State meet at Fitchburg State University on June 2 and the Nationals at North Carolina A & T on June 18. Condon also made States and set personal records by placing second in the 100-meter high hurdles (15:49) and fourth in the long jump (17 feet, 7.5 inches).

Her Vineyard teammate Nate Packer qualified for the All-States with a fourth-place throw of 45 feet, 4 inches in the shot put.

The Vineyard girls had a banner day in Ipswich, placing seventh of the 39 teams to earn points in the meet. Amber Cuthbert came within a fraction of topping her best time in the mile by running sixth in 5:29.91. The girls 4 x 800 meter relay team of Cuthbert, Catherine Cherry, Yayla Dechiara, and Rose Engler set a school record, clocking in at 10:27.51 to finish seventh. Cherry took 10th in the two mile (12:44.49) and Dechiara was 14th in the mile (5:46.92).

For the boys, Peter Burke ran 10th in the mile (4:50.01), with Owen Porterfield in 15th place (4:54.35). JoJo Bonneau placed 22nd in the 400 hurdles (1:03.97) and Richie Barlett was 14th in the javelin (129 feet, 5 inches).