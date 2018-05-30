Shellfish aquaculture talk coming to Edgartown town hall

On June 15 at 1 pm, Mia Halter, a conservationist who manages the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in southeastern Massachusetts, will discuss technical and financial assistance for shellfish aquaculturaturalists at Edgartown town hall. The assistance to be discussed hails from the federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The program “helps growers adopt best management practices that address natural resource concerns associated with their operations,” according to a press release. After adherence to elements of a contract are verified, program participants may be compensated for “delineation markers, gear waste disposal, gear cycling, environmental monitoring, and record keeping,” the release states. NRCS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.