Softballers sweep Excel

The Vineyarders had a doubleheader on Tuesday against Excel High School. The Vineyarders defeated Excel handily in both games, winning 27-15 in the first game and 16-0 in the second game. Leolani Kaeka and Emily Mello each went 3-3 scoring 3 runs each. Tianna Rambonga smashed a double collecting 2 RBI, and Eleanor Hyland ripped a grand slam. Kay and Riley Yuhas scored 6 runs collectively after getting walked each time at bat. Kya Maloney was the winning pitcher.

The Vineyarders will play at home against Cape Cod Regional High School for their senior day on Wednesday at 3:15 pm, before closing out their season against Sandwich on Thursday.