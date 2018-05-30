Vineyard girls tennis downs Sandwich

The MVRHS girls tennis team stayed unbeaten with a thorough 5-0 win at Sandwich on Tuesday.

The Vineyarders lost only two games in the first four matches. First singles Kelly Klaren beat Jade Ferguson 6-0, 6-1, while Victoria Scott and Lizzie Williamson put up double bagels against Sabrina Gonzales and Caroline Breen in the second and third singles matches. First doubles Kat Roberts and Molly Pogue continued the onslaught by defeating Sophie Esdale and Carol Lewis 6-1, 6-0.

The second doubles match was the best of the day, with Chesca Quinlan Potter and Alex Rego topping Sandwich duo Alex Birch and Hannah Hovda 6-4, 6-3.

The girls finish up the regular season with a pair of tough road matches against Division 1 opponents. The Vineyarders play at Barnstable on May 30 and have a rematch with defending D1 champion Sharon High School on May 31. MV won the first match, 3-2, in Oak Bluffs on May 11.