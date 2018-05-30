Vineyarders shutout Panthers in baseball finale

Sam Bresnick pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout as the MVRHS varsity baseball team closed out the season on a high note with 4-0 win over Plymouth South, Tuesday night at Vineyard Baseball Park in Oak Bluffs.

Bresnick struck out nine and walked three. He also helped his cause at the plate with an RBI-single in the second inning and a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the fifth.

Nick Bischoff had two RBI’s with singles in the second and fifth innings and Owen Bresnick was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Theo Gallagher also went 2 for 3 for the Vineyarders, who finished the season at 3-13.