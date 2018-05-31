Missing Edgartown woman is found safely

Updated at 1:45 pm

An elderly woman missing in Edgartown has been found in good health, according to Edgartown Police Lt. Chris Dolby.

The Town of Edgartown had issued an alert for a missing Edgartown senior — a woman named Joan who went missing in downtown Edgartown in the vicinity of town hall a little after noon today.

At about 1:40 pm, another alert was issued saying the woman had been located. “Thank you to everyone for your help in finding her,” the alert stated.

Dolby said the woman was found in her neighborhood.