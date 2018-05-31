Land Bank puts up fence at Tradewinds

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission has begun construction of a wire mesh fence along the perimeter of Trade Winds Field Preserve in Oak Bluffs, known by frequent users as simply Tradewinds.

The wire mesh is held up by wooden posts set along the preserve. Land Bank maintenance crew members spent several hours Thursday morning completing part of the fence, with the hope of having the fence and gates completed within the next two weeks.

The fence will close off the current path many pedestrians stroll through and walk their dogs on. A new trail system has been created along the outside perimeter of the fence.

The construction of the fence has been a topic of hot debate for the past 20 years as the land bank has tried to find an equilibrium with dog owners.

The Land Bank has tried to educate the public on the damage dogs and foot traffic can do to the preserve by placing signs along the trail. “It was really the amount and the repeated use of the property that we were trying to discourage. The fence was a last resort getting people to stay on the trail system,” Julie Russell, Land Bank ecologist, said in a phone conversation with the Times

The 71.8 acres of land is a sandplain grassland, a unique type of grassland home to many rare species of flora and fauna such as the purple tiger beetle, purple needle grass, northern blazing star, and sandplain blue-eyed grass.

Rita Brown, a public user of the trail, felt people had used the path for many years and there was never a problem. “I think its a real shame that this beautiful vista is being fenced. It’s an outrageous shame,” she said.

Similarly, Phil Cordella, another frequenter of the trail, was not impressed with the fence. “It’s an abomination,” he said. “I truly feel a human element is missing, to disrupt the type of enjoyable use of a lot of people from different towns, it’s very upsetting.”