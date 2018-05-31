Vineyarders top Cape Tech on Softball Senior Day

The MVRHS softballers won their third consecutive game by rolling past Cape Cod Tech, 25-7, on Senior Day, Wednesday afternoon in Oak Bluffs.

Vineyard shortstop Emily Mello crushed the ball at the plate, going 3 for 3 with an inside the park homerun, a triple and four runs scored. In the field, she stopped eight batters from reaching first base.

Senior first baseman, Leolani Kaeka went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and turned a “DQ double play.” (With each double play throughout the season, Coach Samantha Burns treats the team to Dairy Queen.)

Sophomore relief catcher Tianna “Rambo” Rambonga was stellar behind the plate, stepping in for an injured senior, and big on offense, drawing three walks and scoring four runs. Seniors Myllenna DeOliveira (2 for 4) and Baylee Francis (3 for 5, double) collected eight RBIs for the Vineyarders. Sophomore Kya Maloney went 3 for 4 with a double, scoring three runs to go with three RBIs.

Vineyard starter Abby Glaeser pitched three innings of shutout ball, giving up three hits and striking out four, while senior Alexis Hughes threw two innings of solid relief with two K’s and three hits allowed.

The Vineyarders (4-13) close out the regular season on May 31 at Sandwich.