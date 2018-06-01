Coastal conference is Wednesday

The Oak Bluffs conservation commission is hosting its third biennial Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Conference on Wednesday, June 6, from 9:30 am to 5 pm at Harborview Hotel.

Other sponsors include Massachusetts Coastal Zone Management, Woods Hole Sea Grant, and Barnstable County.

The event includes experts, regulators, researchers and partners from the Island and across the region to present on sea-level rise and coastal erosion. Other topics will include the Massachusetts Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, funding for resiliency projects, water nitrogen removal projects, and water and wind energy planning efforts.

Anyone interested in learning more about coastal issues is welcome to attend, as well as coastal managers, environmental organizations, town officials, conservation commissions, and planning boards. The conference is free.

The agenda and registration is available at http://2018mvcc.eventbrite.com.