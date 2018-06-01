High school playoff brackets set

On Friday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) released seedings, brackets and opening matches for team sports in the spring state tournaments.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls and boys tennis teams, girls lacrosse and the girls and boys track teams all qualified for the postseason.

The girls tennis team claimed the number two seed in the Division 2 South Sectional with a 15-0 regular season record and earned a preliminary round bye. The Vineyarders will host the winner of #15 Middleboro (12-7) vs. #18 Holliston (9-8) on Tuesday at 4 pm at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyard boys tennis team (14-2) is seeded sixth and also sits out the South preliminary round before meeting #11 Cape Cod Academy (12-6) in the first round on Wednesday at 4 pm in Oak Bluffs.

Girls lacrosse earned the seventh seed with a 13-5 record and will host #10 Old Colony (15-2) in the South Sectional first round at a time and date to be determined.

Track standouts Mackenzie Condon and Nate Packer will represent MVRHS at the Massachusetts All-State Meet, Saturday at Fitchburg State University, with Condon also competing at the Outdoor Nationals, June 15-17 at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.