MVRHS Boys Tennis beats Sandwich, postseason awaits

The MVRHS boys tennis team beat Sandwich, 5-0, Thursday at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs in the final match of the regular season. The Vineyarders finished at 14-2 overall and won the Eastern Athletic Conference title with a perfect 6-0 record. Seedings, dates and times for the MIAA state tournament have yet to be announced.

The Vineyard won all five matches against Sandwich in straight sets. Playing first singles, Max Potter defeated Oliver Prantis, 6-1, 6-2. Chris Ferry beat Evan Abramson 6-2, 6-2 and Eric Reubens was victorious over Andrew Miele, 6-2, 6-1 in third singles.

First doubles Spencer Pogue and Owen Favreau topped Maxcy Denmark and Jack Greenhalgh 6-1, 6-1. The second Islander doubles team of Harold Lawry V and Wyatt Belisle beat Charles Gurner and Sam Hovda 6-0, 6-1.