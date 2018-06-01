Vineyard girls tennis edges D1 Sharon, stays unbeaten

The MVRHS girls tennis team capped off a perfect regular season with a 3-2 win over the host Sharon High School Eagles on Friday, sweeping the season series with the reigning Division 1 state champions.

The Vineyarders lost the first two singles matches but took the series by winning third singles and both doubles matches.

Sharon’s Nupur Shukla defeated Kelly Klaren 6-3, 6-4 at first singles and Lulu Yuan gave the Eagles their second point with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Victoria Scott. In third singles, Vineyarder Hannah Rabasca beat Katie Merport 6-2, 7-5.

The Vineyard first doubles pair of Kat Roberts and Lizzie Williamson took care of Emily Wen and Sachi Vhasin 6-1, 6-0, while Molly Pogue and Chesca Quinlan-Potter clinched the best-of-five series with a tough 6-4, 7-5 second doubles win over Sophia Fein and Rithika Neti.

Next up for the Vineyarders is the Division 2 state tournament (seedings, dates, and times to be announced). MV moved up from D3 this year, after winning their third consecutive state crown in 2017.