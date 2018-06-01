Vineyard Vines takes the shark bait

Vineyard Vines is teaming up with the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week television program to release a new line of shark-inspired clothing.

Customers will be able to sink their teeth into T-shirts ($45), belts ($65), tote bags ($110), and they’re going to need a bigger boat to fit all those quarter zips ($110). They also won’t be thinking that’s some bad hat when they see the varieties of headwear ($32-$34) the store has to offer. Customers would be remiss to not FIN-ish their shopping with the purchase of one of the store’s signature ties ($95).

More clothing and accessories celebrating the 20th anniversary of Vineyard Vines and the 30th anniversary of the week-long hit TV show can be found in stores and on Vineyard Vines’ website.

The only chum customers can expect to see is Oceana, an organization dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans, which will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Shark Week camo board shorts ($98) and bikini ($72 for bikini top, $66 for bikini bottom).

“We started our company on Martha’s Vineyard inspired by living the good life, which to us means being out on the water. We’ve been fascinated by sharks for as long as we can remember and appreciate the importance of their place in the ocean,” said Shep Murray, Vineyard Vines CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “The opportunity to partner with Shark Week was a no brainer for us and to be able to support a trusted organization, like Oceana, is definitely an ‘Every Day Should Feel This Good’ moment for our brand.”

Discovery Channel is also wrapping its arms around the partnership, grabbing hold like a shark feeding on a seal.

“Discovery Consumer Products is thrilled to be partnering with Vineyard Vines in celebration of Shark Week’s 30th Anniversary,” said Leigh Anne Brodsky, Executive Vice President, Discovery Global Enterprises, Discovery, Inc. in an email press release. “Vineyard Vines apparel and accessories are a summer staple in the U.S. and make a wonderful addition to Shark Week’s merchandising program. Together, we can give Shark Week superfans the opportunity to support ocean conservation while celebrating this amazing week.”

Emily Cavanagh, manager of the Vineyard Vines store in Vineyard Haven ,told the Times the partnership was great considering sharks and the Vineyard go hand in hand. “We are so excited as locals,” she said.

The new line of clothes is available now online and in select Vineyard Vines stores, including the ones in Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven. The Discovery Channel’s Shark Week will air from July 22 to 29.