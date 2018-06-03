John Matthew White, 48, of Clermont, Fla., died suddenly on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. For many past seasons, John was the executive chef for the Sandbar & Grille. He died doing what he loved, and we are all heartbroken. John was born, raised, and educated in Buffalo, N.Y. He also attended the New York Institute of Technology.

John loved his life on the Vineyard, enjoying a beach run with Zoey every morning, and was looking forward to another season with friends and staff, all of whom he loved dearly, especially the Wallace brothers. His passion was being a chef, and he was a sports car enthusiast with a passion for Porsches and poker, and a good cigar with friends and patrons was also something he enjoyed every day.

He is survived by his parents Nanette Weiss (Greg) and Dennis R. White (Elena), his sisters Brooke and Briana White, dearest friend Barbara Bates and family, his rescue dogs Sadie and Zoey, and the Sandbar family.

John, you accomplished what you set out to do, and your success will leave a void here on earth. You left us way too soon. May you enjoy meeting up with grandmothers Marie White and NaNa (Anita) Sorgi.