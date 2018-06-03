Services Tuesday for Christine R. Strimel

Christine R. Strimel, 82, formerly of Pennsylvania and recently of Edgartown, died on June 1, 2018, at Windemere Nursing Home.

She was the former wife of George H. Strimel, and mother of Gwyneth Wallace (Mike) and Victoria Strimel.

Visiting hours in Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Tuesday, June 5, from 9:30 to 10 am, with a funeral service at 10 am officiated by Pastor Don Bradley, and burial following in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, in Edgartown.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Beacon of Hope Church, P.O. Box 2582, Edgartown, MA 02539, or Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 1747, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.