Made on MVY: Austin Designs

Austin Designs is an independent company owned by Rachel Austin Baumrin, designer and builder of handmade goods. Each piece is a unique, original work, and is featured at the Vineyard Artisans Festivals, Chilmark Flea Market, and Featherstone Center for the Arts throughout the summer season. Educated in the fashion and costume design fields “as a young lady,” Rachel now returns to the sewing machine to create beautiful handcrafted products — including 100 percent organic herbal eye pillows, heat packs, and pocket pods — filled in her West Tisbury studio.

Austin Designs was established in 2001 with a focus on hand-stitched beadwork. In 2014, Rachel began concentrating on her business full-time, and has been building it ever since. Her products are now available at many off-Island locations, including New York, Boston, Northampton, Pembroke, Hyannis, and many more.

Visit Austin Designs’ website to learn more about Rachel’s shops, shows, and events (including this summer at Vineyard Artisans, Chilmark Flea Market, and Featherstone Center for the Arts). austindesignsmv.com; Facebook @austindesignsmv, and Instagram at austindesignsmv.