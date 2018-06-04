SSA board to meet June 12 in Falmouth

The Steamship Authority has shoehorned in an additional meeting ahead of the board’s June 19 meeting in Hyannis. The board will meet at 3:30 pm on June 12 at 228 Palmer Ave. in Falmouth, board chairman Robert Ranney confirmed.

The Falmouth meeting will take place to mop up old business not addressed when the board last convened in Oak Bluffs on May 15, and will also check off new business so the board can concentrate on the evaluation of consultant proposals during the meeting on June 19, according to general counsel Steven Sayers. Sayers said the Steamship Authority is making a point of weighing those proposals publicly. “The idea is transparency,” he said.

The RFP deadline is June 12, Marc Hanover, the Vineyard’s representative on the board, noted. So far, 22 packets have been taken by various parties, he said. “I think it’s a very positive response,” he said.

Sayers said emails have gone out recently to encourage those who have taken packets to pose questions of the Steamship Authority to better the proposals they turn in.

He said he doesn’t anticipate any review of the proposals on June 12, but he does expect the names of submitters to be disclosed then.