Alma R. West died June 1, 2018, at the Windemere Nursing Home at the age of 91. She was born and lived her entire life on Martha’s Vineyard. She loved her family, friends, church, music, politics, and the Boston Red Sox.

We thank our mom for the special childhood memories she made sure we had, like going to the beach every summer day, trips to the Flying Horses and Giordano’s, horseback riding lessons, the tooth fairy, and the best spaghetti and meatballs.

We will miss our wonderful mom, but are thankful her struggles are over and she is finally at peace.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Windemere for their loving care of our mom. Special thanks to Dr. Donnelly and Dorothy Soquist.

Alma West is survived by her brother, Robert Burnham (Yvonne); three daughters, Linda Kurth (Arthur), Pamela O’Neil (Richard), and Suzanne Schokett (Alan); three grandchildren, Dana Kurth (Mary), Max Schokett (fiance Heather), Bryn Donovan (Drew); and five great-grandchildren, Thomas Kurth, Morgaina Kurth, Tyler Kurth, Alec Kurth, and Lilly Kurth, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Bertha Burnham of Edgartown, and her beloved grandson, Andrew Kurth.

A private family graveside service will take place this summer.

We would like any donations in her name to go to the Edgartown Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 654, Edgartown, MA 02539.