Cell tower is needed

To the Editor:

To the planning board: I am a Chappaquiddick year-round resident in strong favor of a cell tower that will give us, and the large number of summer visitors about to descend on our beaches, reliable and safe communications in times of emergency. I personally assisted (successfully) on May 17 and May 19 this year, a family in one case and two local teens in another, whose vehicles were stuck in the sand at East Beach. Each driver was clueless and unable to call for help as darkness descended. Don’t allow a lawyered-up minority to subvert an obvious need for safety; listen to the Trustees, the police, the fire and emergency officials.

Bob O’Rourke

Chappaquiddick