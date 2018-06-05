Made on MVY: Ingrid Goff-Maidoff

Poet and artist Ingrid Goff-Maidoff has been delighting Vineyard visitors with her unique line of inspiring books, cards, and gifts for more than 20 years. Tending Joy Books & Gifts celebrates the themes of love, friendship, courage, grace, and joyful living. Her products are distributed at 20 shops throughout New England and New York, and just last year she launched her herbal product line. Her work is handmade, using beautiful papers from around the world.

Available at Night Heron Gallery in Vineyard Haven, the Vineyard Artisans Festival, and online at tendingjoy.com.