Martha’s Vineyard Hospital adds three doctors

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has added three new physicians to its medical staff, according to a press release issued Monday.

Dr. Steven Feder, Dr. Amar Luzic, and Dr. Scott Simmons have been added. In the release, Denise Schepici, the hospital’s CEO, said the addition of the three primary-care physicians, as well as nurse practitioners earlier this year, will reduce the waitlist for Islanders without primary-care doctors. “We hope these additions to our team help us reach our goal of having no wait list by this fall,” Schepici said in the release.

Feder is a board-certified pediatrician who has been practicing at Lincoln Medical Partners in Damariscotta, Maine, since 1998. He is also an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine, the release states. Feder has practiced on an as-needed (per diem) basis at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital periodically, which sparked his desire to move and live here full-time. He will serve as the medical director of Primary Care and the Patient Centered Medical Home within the Primary Care Practice, which is comprised of pediatrics, family practice, primary care, and nurse practitioners.

Feder will also maintain a pediatric clinical panel, and plans to move to the Island with his wife, Amy, and their family in late September.

Luzic, who received his training at University of Sarajevo – Medical Faculty in Bosnia, is completing his residency in family practice at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center of the Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica, N.Y, which will finish in July. Luzic served as a resident on the Vineyard in 2015, where he and his wife Amina “fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard and the hospital.”

Simmons is moving to the Island in late September with his wife Stacy. He is currently in practice at Boston Medical Center, and is an assistant professor who oversees residents, medical students, and fellows, according to the release.