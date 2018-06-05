Made on MVY: Stefanie Wolf Designs

Stefanie Wolf has been attracted to shiny, colorful objects since her rock collection days as a kid. Inspired by the power and beauty of the ocean and the magic of island life, she decided to pursue the business of adornment full-time in 2004 and has never looked back. Inspired by sea and sky, she brings her color palettes to life with glass in vivid hues and unexpected shapes. Organic like beach stones, yet colored by imagination, her jewelry collection reflects island life, where old and modern coexist timelessly.

Find Stefanie’s work year-round at her studio and shop, upstairs at 12 North Water St. in Edgartown, at the Vineyard Artisans Festival, or online at stefaniewolf.com. Her jewelry can also be found at galleries, boutiques, and museum stores nationwide. Prices from $28. 774-549-9526; stef@stefaniewolf.com.