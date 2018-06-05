Vision Forum tackles Tisbury projects

The Tisbury Vision Forum has scheduled a public meeting for Thursday at 6 pm at Katharine Cornell Theater to review and discuss design concepts for some upcoming town projects, according to a press release.

The two projects are part of the Complete Streets program — one is for pedestrian and vehicle improvements on Water Street and a roundabout at the ferry terminal in Vineyard Haven, and the other is an improved pedestrian/bike entrance to Veteran’s Park at the old fire station parking lot.

The DPW and planning board will present two concept alternatives for each of the projects, answer questions, and take public comments. The town will share stakeholder and public comments with consultants prior to the development of the final design plan, the release states.

During the same forum, Phil Wallis will share a design proposal for a sidewalk/boardwalk on Lagoon Pond Road that will improve pedestrian access to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. And Lynne Fraker will present a proposal for placing a Little Free Library at public sites in the town.