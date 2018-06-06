ACE MV holds its first fundraiser

Adult and Community Education of Martha’s Vineyard (ACE MV) will hold its first fundraiser on Saturday, June 23, at the West Chop Club in Vineyard Haven, from 5 to 8 pm. The fundraiser, dubbed “Charting Courses,” will also celebrate 10 years of continuing education and workforce training on the Island, a press release states.

The event will feature a talk by Paul Osterman, professor from the MIT Sloan School of Management, on “No Economy Is an Island.” There will also be music by the Phil DaRosa Project, and wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres, according to the release.

Tickets, starting at $50, are available at ticketsmv.com/event.php?id=29914, and for more information, visit acemv.org.