Aquinnah: Philbin Beach opens June 15

I need to correct some misinformation that I gave you two weeks ago. While Carolyn Feltz has retired as town clerk, she has been hired to cover some of the other jobs that she handled. This includes booking the Homestead and Old Town Hall, and assisting the building inspector and the CPC. Most important, she is covering the parking lots and the Philbin and resident parking permits. So please do not ask Gabbi (the new town clerk) about beach permits. If you have questions, please call Carolyn at 508-662-7337. Sorry for any confusion I caused, and below is all the new information for the 2018 Philbin Beach permits.

Philbin Beach will be open, requiring permits, on Friday, June 15. Philbin Beach and resident parking permits will be available now through June 14, every day except Wednesday, from 1 to 4 pm at Town Hall. Starting June 15 throughout the summer, they will be available Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Philbin Beach shed, and on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 pm at Town Hall. Permits will not be available on Wednesdays. New this year: You may print and complete the application(s) and mail them in with a check, if required. Make checks payable to the Town of Aquinnah. The permits will not be mailed to you, but will be prepared and available for pickup from the attendant at Philbin Beach when you arrive. Be sure to include all requested information. If you know you will be using a rental car, indicate so on the application and include it to determine the fee. When you arrive, the attendant will add the license plate to the permit. If you are a summer renter, you must include one of the following: 1) the first page of your lease. The lease must give the proper name of the property owner and/or trust, and list the current Aquinnah street address; or 2) a note from your landlord confirming your rental dates, or be on your landlord’s list of tenants if they provide the town with one. Return the completed form(s) to: Town of Aquinnah Beach Permit, Dept. 955, State Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535. If you have any questions, please call Carolyn at 508-662-7337. The forms should be available on the town website.

The Aquinnah Shop is now open for dinner on the weekends, Friday through Sunday nights, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. You can now call to make a reservation, 508-645-3867.

At the library this week: Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. On Saturday, June 7, from 11 am to 3 pm, there will be a celebration of World Oceans. The craft is making paper-plate sharks. All are welcome, and as always, the craft is free of charge. On Tuesday, June 12, at 4 pm the Afterschool Club will meet. Upcoming events include “Dogs for Dads,” a Father’s Day BBQ on Saturday, June 16, from noon to 2 pm. The next Book Group meeting will be on Saturday, June 30, at 2:30 pm to discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center will be opening for the season on Saturday, June 16. They will be open through the early fall, Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 am to 4 pm. Their signature events will be the Native American Artisans Festival on Saturday, July 21, and the annual Fundraiser and Silent Auction on Saturday, August 11.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center will host a meeting about developing a tribal tourism program on Thursday, June 21, at the Aquinnah Town Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. They are specifically looking for input from other local nonprofits they could partner with, but everyone is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be served. If anyone has any questions or concerns, please contact Linda Coombs at either 508-645-7900 or aquinnahcc@gmail.com.

Happy birthday to Sarah Saltonstall, who celebrates on Friday, June 8.