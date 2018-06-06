Boys tennis blanks CCA in first round of playoffs

The MVRHS boys tennis team served up a winner in a comprehensive 5-0 win over 11th-seeded Cape Cod Academy in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional on Wednesday afternoon at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs.

Second singles Chris Ferry was first off the court with a 6-0, 6-0, win over Sam Shanahan. The first doubles duo of Owen Favreau and Spencer Pogue followed up in short order, defeating Dylan Kostovick and Eli Sorenti-Burns 6-0, 6-1.

Max Potter clinched the win for the sixth-seeded Vineyarders (15-2) by downing Noah Mendelsohn in first singles, 6-0, 6-2.

David Krauthamer and Garrett Zeilinger put the hosts up 4-0 by topping A.J. Lusty and Anthony Moring 6-0, 6-3, at second doubles, and Vineyard freshman Eric Reubens completed the clean sweep by beating Luke Spinner 6-2, 6-1, at third singles.

The Vineyarders are scheduled to play next on Friday in the South quarterfinals against either No. 3 Old Rochester or No. 14 Bishop Stang. The match site and time have yet to be determined.