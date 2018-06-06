Bridge Notes

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, no game was held on May 28 for the Edgartown Bridge Club.

At the May 29, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine pairs competed. First place went to Joan Perrine and John O’Keefe, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second, Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in third, and Dave Donald and Michel Riel in fourth place.

At the May 31, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, nine pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Cecily Greenaway and Mollie Whalen, followed by Barbara Besse and Dave Donald in second, Diane Drake and Lolly Hand in third, and Barbara Silk and Bea Phear in fourth place.