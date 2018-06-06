Chilmark: Congratulations Chilmark graduates

Wow, graduations already. The Charter School had no Chilmark graduates; however, congratulations to the 2018 Chilmark graduates from MVRHS, including Lowen Goodwin, Marguerite Mayhew, Isabel Moore, and Edward Smiley. Congratulations to yogini Jane Norton, who just graduated from UMass Amherst with a degree in integrative psychology in May. She just posted her daily summer teaching schedule; check out her story at bit.ly/JNorton. Also congratulations to the Yard’s and Chilmark’s own Jesse Keller on becoming one of the 25 National Arts Strategies 2018 Creative Community New England Cohort Fellows.

I also hope the Oliver family has been staying warm above the Menemsha Market, now open daily 8 am to 6 pm. The Galley remains open until 3 pm daily until school’s out.

Do you have time to volunteer for our local EMS and fire department? If so, please contact Fire Chief David Norton at 508-645-2550.

Finally! Saturday, June 9, is the first Farmers Market of the season at the West Tisbury Grange Hall, and others may be thinking, Finally! The first Goat Yoga at Native Earth Teaching Farm, 10 am, $25, 13 or older, register at goatyogamv@gmail.com.

Please know there is a weekly support group for parents who are struggling or have struggled with addiction on Thursdays from 6 to 7 pm, with free childcare and drop-in activities, at the M.V. Family Center, 35 Greenwood Ave. in Vineyard Haven. Call 508-687-9182 with questions.

Attend the next planning board meeting on Wednesday, June 11, at 4:30 pm to discuss increasing the size of a specially permitted guest house from the current limit of 800 square feet to 1,200 square feet, and contribute ideas to the development of a possible amendment to the zoning bylaws.

Come to the Chilmark library for “Avian Art,” photographer Lanny McDowell’s opening reception, on Saturday, June 9 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. Watch a 45-minute slideshow of photographic bird portraits accompanied by pianist David Stanwood, followed by a Q and A with Lanny. Come and go as you please, but quietly. On Tuesday, June 12, at 3 pm, the Yard hosts a screening of the film “Secret of the Waterfall,” a collaboration between Douglas Dunn and the video artist Charlie Atlas. The 1983 film, commissioned and produced by WGBH Boston, was shot on Martha’s Vineyard, and features poets Anne Waldman and Reed Bye. Discussion to follow with choreographer and dancer Douglas Dunn. Former MV Times editor Nelson Sigelman will talk about his new book, “Martha’s Vineyard Outdoors; Fishing, Hunting and Avoiding Divorce on a Small Island,” a collection from his 27 years of outdoor columns, on Wednesday, June 13, at 5 pm. Stories with Rizwan are Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. For those newly arrived, be sure to sign up for the new newsletter; you’ll be glad you did.

The annual Elisa Brickner Poetry Contest for students in or entering junior high, grades 6 through 8, and high school, grades 9 through 12, is accepting entries through August 11. Submit one original poem, any length and style, on any subject. Do not include any identifying information on it. Include a separate cover sheet with your name, email, phone number, address, and category. Winners read at a ceremony on Saturday, August 18, at the library. Send entries to chil_mail@clamsnet.org or P.O. Box 180, South Road, Chilmark, MA 02535. Cash prizes for top three in each category; learn more at the library.

Get beach stickers and walk-on passes online at chilmarkbeach.cityhallsystems.com or in person from 9 am to noon daily at Town Hall. You do not need a car sticker at Squibnocket during June. Shellfish permits are available during the summer at the beach sticker office. Info on the dump, hazardous and medical waste, compost, and more is available at bit.ly/ChilmarkLDO. Please note you must purchase a dump sticker, which allows you to use dumps in Chilmark, West Tisbury, Aquinnah, and Edgartown. See mvrefusedistrict.com for fees and disposal hours.

Check out dance classes at the Yard; community classes from 9 to 10:30 am, Monday to Friday, and ballet and social dance on Saturdays from 10:30 am to noon when there are no performances. Saturday, June 9, at 7 pm see the Schonberg Fellows: Joanna Katz, Molly Lieber, Eleanor Smith, and Anna Sperber presenting their new work. See Tandem, a new 60-minute dance by Guggenheim and Bessie awardwinner Douglas Dunn with eight dancers will be performed on Thursday, June 14, and Saturday, June 16, at 7 pm.To see what else is going on, get tickets, or learn about kids dance camp, go to dancetheyard.org or call 508-645-9662.

Tuesday Pizza Nights continue through June at the Chilmark Community Church from 6 to 7 pm; enjoy free food, conversation and community. All are welcome. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

Have a great week.