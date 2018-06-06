Condon advances to NE Track Championships

Mackenzie Condon hit the trifecta this season, qualifying for state, regional, and national high school track championships. The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School track star will compete in the New England High School Outdoor Championships on June 9 at the University of New Hampshire.

Condon qualified for the New England regional competition with three top-10 finishes at the Massachusetts All-State Championships last weekend at Fitchburg State University. The MVRHS junior has also qualified for the outdoor national high school championships on June 15 to 17 at North Carolina A&T.

At the statewide meet, Condon placed third in the 400m hurdles (63.71), seventh in 100m hurdles (16.01), and seventh in the long jump (17 feet, 1.25 inches) to qualify for the all-New England meet.

MVRHS senior Nate Packer also competed at the All-State Championships, placing 23rd in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 1 inch.

At the conclusion of the All-State Meet, the Vineyard boys track team received the William Jennings Team Sportsmanship Award from the MIAA.