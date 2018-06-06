Friends of Family Planning shows gratitude

To the Editor:

The board and art show committee from Friends of Family Planning wants to express our gratitude and appreciation to the following:

Liza Coogan — we owe our success to you and all former board members who started this show 28 years ago, and who continue to support Friends and our mission.

The artists — thank you for generously supporting our efforts.

Those who have purchased art over the years — much gratitude.

Thanks to all of you — we bought a building!

As many know, this was our 28th and last show. We’ve been getting questions about why that is. A major reason is the results of the needs assessment survey completed by the Rural Health Scholars. The RHS are dedicated medical students who, through the Dukes County Health Council, came to the Island for two weeks last fall to assess reproductive health care needs on M.V. A few gaps were found, and recommendations focused on the need for us, as a supporting board, to create programming and fundraising that focuses more on education, advocacy, and community outreach.

We are shifting our efforts to do that. FOFP will continue on as we always have. You, as our community, will probably see more of us, as we plan on hosting three or four events per year. Our first event, “Lifting the Veil,” will happen on August 4. Follow us on Facebook for more information.

Susan Desmarais

For Friends of Family Planning Board and Art Show committee