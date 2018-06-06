Island-wide voter registration drive

As part of a nonpartisan, all-volunteer effort sponsored by Cape & Islands Vote 2018, all six Island libraries will participate in a voter registration drive on Saturday, June 16, from 10 am to 4 pm. (The Chilmark drive will start at 10:30 am.)

Detailed instructions will be given on how to fill out all official Massachusetts voter registration forms (provided at the drive). New voters can register electronically. If a visitor from out of state wishes to register electronically, they may do so only if their state allows online registration.

Current voters can make sure their registration is up to date, and revise their information or change their party affiliation if they want.

New voters will need their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number in order to register. Young people who are 16 or 17 years old can preregister now, and their towns will contact them by mail when they turn 18.

Absentee ballot applications will also be available for those who will be away on Election Day.

The Massachusetts primary will be on Tuesday, Sept. 4. The deadline for registering is Wednesday, August 15, and early voting will take place August 27-31. The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voters must be registered by Wednesday, Oct. 17, and early voting will be available Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.